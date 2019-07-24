|
|
Mitchell, Donna (Nee Braeger) Entered God's loving arms on Friday, July 12, 2019. Donna was a dedicated music teacher in the Waukesha School District for more than 20 years. Beloved wife of Thomas Mitchell. Loving mother of Bill (Terri) Mitchell and Ann (Shawn) Moore. Proud grandmother of Samantha Moore, Ian Moore, and Nick Mitchell. Cherished cousin of Bev (the late Parky) Parkinson, Joyce (Kurt) Krahn and Kathy (Dick) Runte. Devoted friend of Dona Moore. Donna is also survived by many dear family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Minnie Braeger. A visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on July 27, 2019, from 10AM-11:45AM. Celebration of her life at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family to be used towards a music scholarship in Donna's honor. A special thanks to Vitas Hospice and Visiting Angels for their compassionate care and support. You were a friend to many and will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019