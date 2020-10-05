Donna Peskie

Donna PeskieMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life October 2, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Preceded in death by her parents James and Caroline Peskie, sisters Betty (the late Conrad) Zynda, Theresa (the late Fred) Treu, Elsie (the late George) Peretz, Ramona (the late Eugene) Murawski, her brother Eugene (Barbara) Peskie and her fiance John Liccione. Survived by her sisters Christine (Henry) Nowak and Estelle (the late Michael) Moldenhauer. Further survived by many nieces, nephews other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church S. 68th & Rogers St. Visitation Saturday at St. Augustine 9:00 am until time of Mass. Private Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retiree of the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex. Special thanks to the Vitas Nurses. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Augustine Catholic Church appreciated.