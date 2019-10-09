|
Donna R. Belanger
West Allis - Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, age 73. Proud mom of Scott (Liz Setterfield), Randy (Janice) and Robert Belanger. Loving Pretty Nana of Andre Belanger and Kelsey Knorr. Sister of Karen (Jim) Schulz and Patty (Jim) Zischler. Further survived by many family members and friends.
Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home, on Monday, October 14, 2019, 3:30-5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Jude's Hospital or The ASPCA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019