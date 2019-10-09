Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Belanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna R. Belanger

Add a Memory
Donna R. Belanger Notice
Donna R. Belanger

West Allis - Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, age 73. Proud mom of Scott (Liz Setterfield), Randy (Janice) and Robert Belanger. Loving Pretty Nana of Andre Belanger and Kelsey Knorr. Sister of Karen (Jim) Schulz and Patty (Jim) Zischler. Further survived by many family members and friends.

Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home, on Monday, October 14, 2019, 3:30-5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Jude's Hospital or The ASPCA.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline