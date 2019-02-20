|
Nick, Donna R. (Nee Johnson) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, February 17, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Nancy Besch, Susan Duerlinger and the late Thomas Nick. Dear grandmother of Bradley (Jennifer) Besch, Jonathan (Monia) Besch, Melissa (Ben) Fraser and Daniel Nick. Great grandmother of Brandon, Ryan, Alice, Francisco and Harper (arriving soon). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 at Greenfield Park Lutheran Church (1236 S. 115th St.) 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019