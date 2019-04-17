|
Koepke, Donna Rae (nee Boerner) Passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 61 following a short, but heroic fight against lung cancer complicated by pneumonia. Her illness struck suddenly and without warning. She was loved by family and friends, including her partner of twenty-five years, Dick Hoffmann, her brothers Doug (Jane) and Bob (Connie) Boerner, and nieces Amy, Beth, Holly and nephew Roury. Also survived by many loved and loving cousins and grand- nieces and nephews. Donna was a graduate of Hamilton High School and attended Alverno College. She worked in the payroll-personnel department of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club for thirteen years and later for Elan Payroll Services. She recently retired from Badger Meter Inc., where she worked for 22 years advancing to Director of Human Resources. She was so looking forward to retirement and working in her flower beds with her sister-in-law Connie. She was a loving person who inspired family, friends and co-workers alike. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Village of Pewaukee. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to in Memphis or ProHealth Foundation (Waukesha Memorial Hospital) Cancer Center or Heart and Vascular Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019