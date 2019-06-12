|
Papa-Jakircevic, Donna Rae Born September 26, 1951, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 5, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67 years. Donna is survived by her devoted sons, Ivan (Tracey) Jakircevic and Paul Jakircevic, and granddaughter, Mikayla Rose Jakircevic. She is also survived by her loving mother Katherine (the late Michael) Papa. Sisters, Kristine (John) Kaiser and Kim (Glen) White, nephews Christopher and Patrick and niece Stephanie. Donna was faithfully employed by Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for nearly 40 years and St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee for many, many years. Donna was a devoted mother, daughter, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Florian Catholic Church 1210 S. 45th St. Visitation Saturday at St. Florian Catholic Church 10:00 am until time of Mass. Her wishes for her Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019