Selig, Donna (Nee Chaimson) April 16, 2019, age 84 years, of Milwaukee. Beloved mother of Sari (David) Kramer and Wendy (Laurel Prieb) Selig-Prieb. Fond sister of Marcia (the late Jerry) Selig and Richard (Meryl) Chaimson. Loving grandmother of Emily (Conrad) Schernecker, Alyssa (Al Nennig, fiance) Markenson, Natalie Prieb and great-grandson Ethan Schernecker. Special thanks to Rex, Mae and her other dedicated caregivers. Family graveside services 1:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Following burial, the family will receive friends at the Jewish Home and Care Center, 1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Memorial gifts to the Jewish Home and Care Center are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019