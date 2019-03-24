Services
Donna Woehrle

Donna Woehrle Notice
Woehrle, Donna (Nee Wagner) She was born August 16, 1936 in Burlington, Iowa, and died March 17, 2019 at age 82. She is survived by Thomas, husband of 60 years, two daughters, Anne (Louis) Holzman and Lynne Woehrle (Frank Holger Foersterling), six grandchildren, sister Doris Nelson, and several cousins and their families. She graduated from Burlington High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in home economics at Iowa State College and a master's degree in early childhood education from Hofstra University (N.Y.) She was employed by the Yale University food service, taught school in Aleppo, Syria, was director of early childhood programs at Nassau (N.Y.) County Community College, Phelps Hospital (North Tarrytown, N.Y.) and Columbia University, and taught in several nursery schools, the last of which was an affiliate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. A memorial service will be held on May 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Burlington. Donations may be made to Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 or Luther Manor Foundation, 4545 N. 92nd St, Wauwatosa, WI 53225.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
