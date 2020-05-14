DonnaRae Julia (Janzen) Knop
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DonnaRae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DonnaRae Julia (Janzen) Knop

November 10, 1944 -

May 10, 2020

DonnaRae Knop, 75, of Whitefish Bay, WI passed away on May 10, 2020. DonnaRae was born in Sparta, WI and was the daughter of the late Melvin and JuliaAnn (Helgeson) Janzen. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael, their children Mark and Pam of Lancaster, MA, Kerri (Mich) and Gregg of Albuquerque, NM, and Greg and Tracy of Thorp, WI, and proud grandmother of Michael and John, Ian and Elliot, and Sadie and Lincoln. DonnaRae is also survived by her siblings Jay, Kie (Kathy) and Roy (Liz), in-laws Phyllis (Gordon, dec) and Allen (Linda), and their families.

A memorial service to celebrate DonnaRae's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to a Food Bank of your choice, as the best way to honor DonnaRae is to feed a family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northshore Funeral Home
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved