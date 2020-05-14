DonnaRae Julia (Janzen) KnopNovember 10, 1944 -May 10, 2020DonnaRae Knop, 75, of Whitefish Bay, WI passed away on May 10, 2020. DonnaRae was born in Sparta, WI and was the daughter of the late Melvin and JuliaAnn (Helgeson) Janzen. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael, their children Mark and Pam of Lancaster, MA, Kerri (Mich) and Gregg of Albuquerque, NM, and Greg and Tracy of Thorp, WI, and proud grandmother of Michael and John, Ian and Elliot, and Sadie and Lincoln. DonnaRae is also survived by her siblings Jay, Kie (Kathy) and Roy (Liz), in-laws Phyllis (Gordon, dec) and Allen (Linda), and their families.A memorial service to celebrate DonnaRae's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to a Food Bank of your choice, as the best way to honor DonnaRae is to feed a family.