Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH
3344 S. 16th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH
3344 S. 16th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee - (nee Romero) Found peace on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Hipolito Maldonado for 45 years. Loving mother of Julio and Jorge Maldonado. Cherished abuela of Solana and Sebastian. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Dora retired from Master Lock after 40 years of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
