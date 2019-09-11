|
Dora A. Maldonado
Milwaukee - (nee Romero) Found peace on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Hipolito Maldonado for 45 years. Loving mother of Julio and Jorge Maldonado. Cherished abuela of Solana and Sebastian. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation THURSDAY, September 12, 2019 from 9:00 A.M-11:00 A.M at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH, 3344 S. 16th St. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M.
Dora retired from Master Lock after 40 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019