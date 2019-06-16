|
Sargent, Dora Anne Dora Anne Sargent, wife of the late George Sargent, passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Yorkshire, England, in 1940, she emigrated with her family to Canada, then to the U.S. She became a U.S. citizen, graduated from the University of Washington (Seattle), obtained her Master's in Education at U.W. Milwaukee. She was an avid traveler, reader, involved in so many things. She was a welcoming friend to many. She was a 3-decade teacher at MPS Schools: Cooper, Parkview, Vieu, Humboldt. She attended Oak Creek Assembly of God She is survived by her beloved family: Stephanie, Stephen (Catherine), and grandchildren, Thomas, Jonathan, Caroline. No public services to be held at this time. Memorials appreciated, to the Franklin Wisconsin public library or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019