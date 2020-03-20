|
Dora Estela Immekus
Fox Point - Passed away in the early morning of Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 87 years, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Dora Estela Arango Ruiz on March 30, 1932 in Juxtlahuaca, Oaxaca, Mexico to Fidelio Arango Gonzalez and Maria Dolores Ruiz Ramirez. Dora was known to family and friends as Lucila or "Luchi".
She studied at the Instituto Esperanza in Mexico City. She worked at the Banco Nacional de Mexico, and then at a Mexican army office. In the early 1960s she met her husband to be, Robert James Immekus, who kept returning to Mexico and proposing marriage until she said "yes". On October 13, 1962, Dora and Robert were married in a Catholic ceremony in Mexico City. They moved to the Milwaukee area to begin their life together, and raised four children.
Dora was a quiet, sweet, kind, and very gentle person with a good sense of humor, who always gave unconditional love to her family. Her children fondly remember the swimming pool trips, her flower box with marigolds, watching telenovelas, her smile and laughter, and more. She will be missed so very dearly.
Dora is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert; a daughter, Mary Immekus (Brian Hosking) of Madison; three sons, Paul of Milwaukee, William "Bill" of Fox Point, Michael of Milwaukee; two grandsons Spencer and Aaron Hosking of Madison; three sisters, Ylda Arango de Tavera of Mexico, Irma "Lupita" Immekus (John) of Grafton, WI, and Norma Arango of Mexico; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Fidelio and Maria Dolores; brothers, Jorge, Fidelio, Oscar, René, and Flavio; sisters, Zoila "Dolores" and Victoria; and parents-in-law, Melvin and Augusta Immekus.
Dora was a member of St Eugene Catholic church in Fox Point for many years.
Private funeral and interment services will be held. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa for their compassionate care of Dora in her final days.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020