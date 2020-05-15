Dorance "Pete" Peterson
Peterson, Dorance "Pete"

passed on to his Maker on Friday, May 8, 2020 from complications of a broken leg including COVID 19. Survived by his only child Lynn Peterson and grandchildren Justin (Brynn) Dux and Erika Dux and by great grandchildren Aria, Aveyn and Andi Dux, as well as his sister Donna Kay Jensen. Preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years Audrey Mackie Peterson, his parents Delia and Dorance Peterson Sr and all but 1 sibling. He was born in Escanaba, Michigan on August 26, 1928 and moved to Milwaukee in 1948 after serving in the Marine Corps. He spent over 40 years working at Helwig Carbon Products in Milwaukee. They were avid golfers and belonged to the Hartford Golf Club for many years.

A private burial was held on May 12, 2020 at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Menomonee Falls. If desired, memorial donations to any charity of your choice would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
