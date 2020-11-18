Doreen A. Berg
West Allis - Doreen Ann Berg, 83, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2020. Born April 16, 1937 to Kenneth and Leona (Murphy) Dawson. Wife to Eugene Paul for 62 blessed years. Mother to Julie, Vickie (Jeep), Amy (Kurt), and Jim (Jillian). Sister to Sharon (Bob) and Elizabeth. Grandmother to Dustin, Amber (Nick), Gavin; Micah (Anna), Erik; Jesse, Kadin, Mitchell, Sophie; Keely. Great-grandmother to Mercury. Preceded in death by sister Bea (Tom) and grandson Tyler. A graduate of West Allis Central High School, Doreen began work at Falk Corporation in 1956, and joined a lifetime of Beta Sigma Phi sisterhood in 1958. She led Girl Scouts and her altruistic spirit called her to volunteer for the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse and actively serve with St. Mary Faith Community outreach for Repairers of the Breach, the Southside Meal Program, and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Her summers spent between Milwaukee's Eastside and the Murphy farm in Soldiers Grove, WI were her most beloved childhood memories. Doreen was vivacious, capable, and had a natural gift for connecting people. She was a trusted confidant to many. Her calendar was perpetually full and her phone was always ringing. Doreen's holiday table was the anchor of her family, and that table will be set in our hearts forever. Info on funeral service, which due to COVID restrictions will be live-streamed at noon on Friday, November 27, 2020 is detailed in churchandchapel.com
obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 9520 W. Forest Home, or to pancreatic cancer research.