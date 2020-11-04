Doreen B. Dorst
Doreen Barbara Dorst, 88, of Menomonee Falls, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in the City of Pierz, Minnesota on July 23, 1932, and grew up in Mayville, Wisconsin. Doreen was a devoted and loving wife to Harold Dorst for 65 years and a beloved mother and grandmother. Her caring nature was distinctly reflected in her career as a dedicated educator. She spent the majority of her professional life teaching elementary school at St.Ca
therine's Northwest Catholic School in Milwaukee.
Doreen is preceded in death by her loving children Steve and Julie, parents Albrecht and Rose (nee Moser) Kahlhamer, brother Melvin Kahlhamer and sisters Geraldine Moldenhauer, Ursula Wirtz, and Eileen Kahlhamer. Doreen is survived by her husband Harold Dorst, brother Cleo Kahlhamer, sister Irene Andrews, daughter-in-law Betty, her grandchildren Jacqueline (Jerome), Daniel (Lillian), Nicholas (Kelsey), and great-grandson Silas. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass was held at St. Agnes in Butler. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Internment was at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, WI.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
or American Heart Association
.