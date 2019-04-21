|
Hahn, Doreen C. (Nee Wiedmeyer) Hahn, Doreen C. ( Nee Wiedmeyer ) Passed peacefully to the life ever after April 12 to rejoin her beloved husband Bob. Preceded in death by her son Richard, brothers Jerry and Don, mother Florence (Sauer) and father Joseph. Further survived by sons Robert and Randy (Jody), daughter in law Diane, sister Virginia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless other friends and relatives. Graduating from Washington High School Doreen and Bob were married 4/4/55 and proceeded to raise a family, start a business, and became successful members of our society. Doreen would always put others first doing whatever she could to make them feel comfortable and welcome in her life. Always quick witted and charming she loved to talk with people, learning about them, their likes as well as dislikes. She will be missed by all. Funeral service and visitation to be held Tue. April 23, 2019 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church 5327 W. Washington Blvd. Milwaukee, 53208, 10:00 am - 12:00 noon followed by a service and celebration of Doreen's life. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019