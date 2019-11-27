Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Born to Eternal Life on Sunday November 24, 2019 age 88. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" for 65 years. Dear mother of Pat (Paul) Wickert, Scott (Sue) Metzger and Gary (Micki) Metzger. Loving grandmother of Becky (Chad), Andy, Jim, Justin (Elizabeth), Joshua and Kara. Sister-in-law of Richard (Beverly) Metzger. Doreen was the last living sibling, being reunited with her brothers and sisters; Leroy "Oscar", Norma "Bridgie", Carmen, and Roland "Buddy". Further surviving are other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at OKLAHOMA AVE. LUTHERAN CHURCH 5335 W. Oklahoma Ave. from 9:00am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.

Doreen and Chuck enjoyed extensive traveling, having set foot on all seven continents. Though she came from humble beginnings, she was generous with her time and talents. She loved to sew and knit and volunteered at church and the Martin Luther Ladies Guild. If so desired, memorials to Martin Luther High School appreciated. Special Thanks to the staff at Brookfield Rehab., Castle Senior Living and VITAS Hospice for their care and support.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
