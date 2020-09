Doreen Y. Jorgensen(Nee Ostermick) Passed away on 9/9/20 at 90 years old. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Herman, loving son Jon and adored brother Bruce Ostermick. Cherished mother of Joy (Jim) O'Hearn. Grandmother of Tasha (Jason Rundle) and Daniel O'Hearn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her sweet smile and kind gentle demeanor will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation to be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10-11:30 am Service at 11:30 am. Following the service, Doreen and her husband Herman (who was cremated) will be laid to rest together. Please wear a mask as it is required.