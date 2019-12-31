|
|
Dores E. Steckhan
(Nee Ircink) 101, was invited to spend Christmas in heaven to celebrate the big birthday party. Dores was born before her twin, Dolores (1918-2003) to Caroline Conrad (1882-1958) and John Ircink (1876-1958), grocery store and tavern owners in Wind Lake, WI. The twins had a sister Veronica (1905-1978), and brother Arthur (1908-1969). The family soon moved to Hales Corners and opened Ircink's Tavern. Dores and Dolores attended West Division High School. After graduation, Dores attended college where she studied accounting while helping her father tend bar and her mother serve Friday night fish fry. She later worked downtown in the accounting office of Milwaukee Coal and Dock.
Dores met Roger E. Steckhan (1918-2014) at Hales Corners Bowling Alley. Roger was a salesman for his father's curtain company and worked nights setting up bowling pins while Dores kept records of bowling scores. Roger and Dores married at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in 1940. Dores took care of their son Roger (1942-2012) on her own for two years while her husband was drafted in the Navy. Another child, Jean, was born after WWII.
It was Dores' idea to build the Pine View Motel in 1959 and later the Timbers Restaurant, now called That's Amore, in Hales Corners. After retiring in Florida for 30 years, they returned to Franklin, WI, to be with their family. Roger and Dores celebrated 73 wonderful years of marriage.
Dores loved animals, enjoyed bookkeeping, tap dancing, and swimming, and was an avid excellent golfer. Her gift was to put a positive view on any situation. She is survived by her daughter Jean (Brad) Oswald; daughter-in-law Mary Ann Steckhan; grandchildren Rhonda (Wayne) Kasianowicz, Victor Steckhan, and Justine (Justin Venne) Oswald. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Mark Steckhan.
Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, from 9AM until time of Service at 10:15AM with music sung by Abby Lorenz.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019