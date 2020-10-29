Doris Ann Wendorf
Germantown - (nee Klose) Entered into eternal life on October 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving mom of Michael Wendorf and sister of Joan (the late James) Howe. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Doris went on many mission trips through Crossroads Presbyterian Church where she also sang in the choir for many years. She spent her entire life embracing nature, having enjoyed kayaking the Colorado River and fishing in Canada.
Doris was consistently charitable throughout her life. In her honor memorials are appreciated to the Wounded Warrior Project
.