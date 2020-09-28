Doris Barnes

Doris BarnesWas reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Ralph on September 26, 2020 at the age of 80. Cherished mom of Wendy (Matthew) Mahlik and Timothy. Adored grandma of Emily Rosko, Joshua (Trudy) Rosko and Mikhela Rosko. Great-grandma of Samara Rosko. Dearest sister of Joel (the late Beth) Wickert and Linda (Michael) Luetzow. Doris will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.A Visitation will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local animal shelter would be greatly appreciated.