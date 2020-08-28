1/1
Doris C. (Carver) Rieke
1934 - 2020
Doris C. Rieke (nee Carver)

West Bend - age 85 passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on October 7, 1934 in Granville NY to Harlow and Luella (nee Farrar) Carver.

Doris loved her family, friends, bridge, movies, daily soap opera, PEOPLE magazine and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She was raised with sister Janice on a dairy farm in Rupert VT in the original farmhouse that is the location for Cook's Country TV show. She went to Hartwick College, joined Zeta Tau Alpha, was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. Always Peppy Dori.

She met the love of her life Richard in 1955 during work at GE. They started their life together in Schenectady NY where children Amy and Ellis were born. In 1962 they moved to Brookfield WI. Doris volunteered at St John Vianney Parish and other organizations, encouraged Richard's career as he earned 11 patents and raised their children. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, crafting and reading. In her later years she moved to West Bend WI where she watched granddaughter Anne grow into a beautiful young lady, hosted a daily Happy Hour with Ellis and had treat time with her furry friend Cookie.

She will be forever in the hearts of her family Kurt, Amy, Ellis, Suzy and Anne. Donations in her memory can be made to the Rupert Historical Society PO Box 84, Rupert VT 05768.

Due to the conditions of COVID a private graveside will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
