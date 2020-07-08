Doris E. ButkeBig Bend - (nee Dethloff) Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Ken (Cheri) and Dale (Mary). Loving grandmother of Sarah (Fred Della Bianca) Butke, Emily (Peter) Bruce and Crystal Butke. Great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Marissa, Conner, Jackson and Abigail. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel on Saturday, July 11 from 11 AM - 12 PM. Funeral Service at 12 PM. Private interment at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Muskego, appreciated.