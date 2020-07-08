1/
Doris E. Butke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris E. Butke

Big Bend - (nee Dethloff) Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Ken (Cheri) and Dale (Mary). Loving grandmother of Sarah (Fred Della Bianca) Butke, Emily (Peter) Bruce and Crystal Butke. Great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Marissa, Conner, Jackson and Abigail. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel on Saturday, July 11 from 11 AM - 12 PM. Funeral Service at 12 PM. Private interment at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Muskego, appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved