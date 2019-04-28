|
|
Klingman, Doris E. (Nee Calliari) Passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late William H. Klingman. Loving mom of William J. (Gini) Klingman, Cheryl (the late Mick) Lange, and Richard J. Klingman. Sister of Marion (Ramiro) Navarrette, Beverly (Robert) Navarrette, and Jean Eschrich. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. "Absolutely no flowers", memorials to Children's Hospital in honor of Lincoln Ray Remmel appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019