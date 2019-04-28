Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Klingman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Klingman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Doris E. Klingman Notice
Klingman, Doris E. (Nee Calliari) Passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late William H. Klingman. Loving mom of William J. (Gini) Klingman, Cheryl (the late Mick) Lange, and Richard J. Klingman. Sister of Marion (Ramiro) Navarrette, Beverly (Robert) Navarrette, and Jean Eschrich. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 4:00 pm until time of services. "Absolutely no flowers", memorials to Children's Hospital in honor of Lincoln Ray Remmel appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now