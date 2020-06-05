Doris E. Schaffer
Hales Corners - Age 81. At peace June 4, 2020. Survived by her sister, Barbara (Gene) Bunge and her soulmate, Curtis Otto. You may join friends and family in sharing a favorite experience or thought about Doris. Please email to: cotto@benefitsinc.com
Hales Corners - Age 81. At peace June 4, 2020. Survived by her sister, Barbara (Gene) Bunge and her soulmate, Curtis Otto. You may join friends and family in sharing a favorite experience or thought about Doris. Please email to: cotto@benefitsinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.