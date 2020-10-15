1/1
Doris E. Spiess
{ "" }
Doris E. Spiess

Cedarburg - (Nee Grant, formerly Block)

Was taken into the arms of our heavenly father October 14, 2020, age 100 years. Loving mother of Harold (Nancy) Block, Louise (Paul) Schreiber, and Richard (Mary) Block. Dear sister of Ellen (Dean) Tucker and Jerry (Shirley) Grant. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her first husband of 48 years, John Block and her 2nd husband of 15 years, Arthur Spiess. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Lutheran Church, in Thiensville.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
