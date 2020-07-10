Doris Elaine Colombe



Kenosha - Doris Elaine Colombe (90), of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away on July 6th at the Hospice House in Kenosha surrounded by her family. She was born on February 5th, 1930 in the Town of Paris, Kenosha County, to Roy and Myra (nee Myers) Kreuscher. She spent her early life on the family dairy farm in Paris and attended Three Oaks School which was a one room school house. She attended high school at the Racine County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy which was located in Rochester, Wisconsin. She lived in the dorm during the week and returned to the farm for weekends, holidays and the summer. She married Bill Colombe on April 19, 1952 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Paris. Doris and Bill built a home in Paris and lived there until they moved to Kenosha in 2005.



After graduating from high school, Doris worked in the typing pool at Young Radiator Co. in Racine for a short time. She then worked as a secretary for the Racine County UW-Extension Office for seven years until she and Bill began their family. After raising her family, Doris worked as a Financial Specialist in the Cashier's Office at UW-Parkside for twenty years.



Doris was a special woman. She was an excellent wife, a wonderful mother and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was kind, caring and very humble. She had many talents and was a tireless worker. Like her mother Myra and her sister Arlene, she excelled at cooking and baking. Her cinnamon twists were very popular!!!



Doris was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Paris until it was closed in 1957 and then of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove until she and Bill moved to Kenosha in 2005. At that time, Doris and Bill joined Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha where they have been faithful members ever since.



Doris volunteered at her church and the Kenosha Public Museum for many years. She was a member of Adventures in Lifelong learning, the Kenosha Senior Center and the Kenosha County Extension Homemakers. She enjoyed gardening, reading, movies, riding her bicycle and spending time with family and friends.



Survivors include her husband, Bill Colombe; children, Debbie (Mike) Snodgrass, Tim (Marge) Colombe; grandchildren, Mark (Amy) Snodgrass, Eric (Jordan) Snodgrass, Chris Colombe and Andy Colombe; great-grandchildren, Nora and Maggie Snodgrass and Rylie Snodgrass. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Arlene Badtke.



Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha or the Kenosha Public Museum.



A private funeral service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha with Rev. James Roemke officiating. Burial will be private at the Veterans' Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. The family plans to have a memorial service at a future time.









