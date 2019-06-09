Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Sprung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris F. Sprung

Notice Condolences Flowers

Doris F. Sprung Notice
Sprung, Doris F. Age 91 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born on Nov. 23, 1927 to John and Mary (Wiesichel) Dickrell. Married Carl D. Sprung on July 10, 1954. Doris was faith-based with a fun-loving and welcoming personality. She loved to dance, sing, cook, fish, bowl, play Sheepshead, read and converse with family and friends. Survived by children, Clifford (Christine), Terry (Charles) Rubash and Robert (Margaret). Grandchildren Jessica (Mark) Lemanczyk, Monica (Daniel) Schaefer, Steven (Samantha), Dan Rubash, Alex (Heather) Rubash, Keely Rubash, Nichelle Rubash, Katie (Brian) Bartz, Rita (Drew) Wallace, Karl (Shannon) and Genevieve. Great-grandchildren Lukas, Emily, Matthew, James, Matthias, Brittyn, Lakyn, Ellisyn, Marshall, and Nora. Further survived by her dog Bentley. Preceded in death by husband Carl, siblings Kenneth (Irene) Dickrell, Francis Dickrell, Sr. Virginia Rose Dickrell and Carita (Francis) Pellowski. Visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland on Tuesday June 11, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline