Sprung, Doris F. Age 91 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born on Nov. 23, 1927 to John and Mary (Wiesichel) Dickrell. Married Carl D. Sprung on July 10, 1954. Doris was faith-based with a fun-loving and welcoming personality. She loved to dance, sing, cook, fish, bowl, play Sheepshead, read and converse with family and friends. Survived by children, Clifford (Christine), Terry (Charles) Rubash and Robert (Margaret). Grandchildren Jessica (Mark) Lemanczyk, Monica (Daniel) Schaefer, Steven (Samantha), Dan Rubash, Alex (Heather) Rubash, Keely Rubash, Nichelle Rubash, Katie (Brian) Bartz, Rita (Drew) Wallace, Karl (Shannon) and Genevieve. Great-grandchildren Lukas, Emily, Matthew, James, Matthias, Brittyn, Lakyn, Ellisyn, Marshall, and Nora. Further survived by her dog Bentley. Preceded in death by husband Carl, siblings Kenneth (Irene) Dickrell, Francis Dickrell, Sr. Virginia Rose Dickrell and Carita (Francis) Pellowski. Visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland on Tuesday June 11, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019