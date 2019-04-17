|
Linsley, Doris Fay (Nee Craker) of Grafton, passed away April 15, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Linsley. Loving mother of Daniel (Judy) and Linda (Mark) Selle. Cherished grandmother of Nathan (Martha), Joanna (Daniel), Kevin, Paul (Beka), Kurt (fiancee Madelyn), and Jacob. Proud great-grandmother of Maxwell, Cora, Gerry, and Wynn. Funeral Service Monday, April 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home, in Grafton. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Monday, from 12:00 PM (Noon) until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Grafton, or to Lasata Crossings, in Cedarburg, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019