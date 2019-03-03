|
Ceplina, Doris G. (Nee Rittau) Born to Eternal Life Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 79. Cherished wife of the late John Ceplina. Dear mother of Glenn and Gene (Sherry) Ceplina. Loving grandmother of Michael (Lisa), Aaron (Mindy), and Arielle. Loving great-grandmother of Chad. Doris is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on THURSDAY, March 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH 3100 W. Parnell Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019