Doris Gunhild (Olson) Carnahan

Doris Gunhild (Olson) Carnahan Notice
Doris Gunhild Carnahan (Nee Olson)

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family,Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Lee, her parents Olaf and Gunhild Olson, brother Alfred, sisters Evelyn and Elsie and nephew Michael. Survived by her beloved daughters, Renee Kaiser and Lynette Freund and brother Edwin. Precious grandchildren Michael, Staci, Lisa, Kevin and Paul. Special son-in-law Don Kaiser. Much loved niece Karen Wachholz and nephews Dale and Gary Volkmann. Stepchildren Sandra, Janet and Tim Carnahan. Great-grandchildren in Alaska, Arizona, Wisconsin and California. Also loved by other relatives and special friends Rita, Karen, Ray Larry, Bev, Marge and Scott.

Doris was a retired employee of Sentry Foods. The family would like to thank all friends at Heritage Lakes.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
