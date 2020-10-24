Doris H. Wendt(nee Gee) joined her beloved husband, Russell, on the 19th hole on October 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Michael (the late Kandace), Fr. Patrick, Tim (Caye), Kathleen (Kurt) Briesemeister, Sally (Dale) Faber, and Jeffrey (Marie Liebl). Proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 step great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.Visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee) from 10:00AM-11:00AM. A private mass for the family will be Monday at 11:00AM. Please help maintain distancing by stopping in to pay your respects and allowing others to do the same.