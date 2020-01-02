|
|
Doris Haven
New Berlin - Doris of New Berlin arrived on this Earth on May 30th, 1925 as the daughter of Joseph Plaszkiewicz and Katherine Schrank. She passed on to Eternal Life on December 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ted Haven for 43 years and a loving mother to Dennis and Kathleen. She had 4 siblings; Alice, Richard, Leonard and Robert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, brother Richard, son-in-law Fred Pionek and just recently, by her son Dennis.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter Kathleen, daughter-in-law Sandra, sister-in-law Irene, brothers Leonard (Diana Young) and Robert (Audrey), step-granddaughter Lesley Ann (Bryce) Washebeck, step-great grandsons Grayson and Ethan, special friend "Don's son Bob", plus many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Doris was a proud graduate of St. Barbara's Grade School and Pulaski High School. Her career spanned 40+ years as a bookkeeper and office manager at several title companies and real estate investment firms. Never able to sit still, Doris spent her "off time" bowling, dancing, reading, crocheting, playing blackjack and BINGO, doing crossword puzzles, shopping, traveling to Vegas & St. Germain and listening to Braves/Brewers games. While the challenges of aging took away her ability to participate in some of those activities, she continued to enjoy crocheting, playing blackjack and BINGO, learning how to shop on-line, rooting for the Brewers, as well as talking with her friends at St. Ann's Intergenerational Care Center and Clement Manor Day Center.
Her last year was spent at VMP due to a series of infections and a broken arm. To those of you who took the time to stop to visit, send a card or call, you'll never know how much that meant to Doris as she endured her numerous ailments. A special thanks to those VMP caregivers who made her feel safe or put a smile on her face... Tiffany, Sharon, Mary Ellen, Valerierose, Leah, Kevin and Dr. Goveas. And most sincere thanks to Dr. Raul Mateo, her physician and friend who diligently cared for her for almost 40 years. She would not have made it to 94 without him.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th Street starting at 9 A.M. A Sharing of Memories will take place at 10:45 A.M. followed by Mass. Please assemble in the church's parking lot by driving north on 57th Street, turning off of Howard Ave. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the in honor of her son Dennis and her son-in-law Fred, who both passed away too soon due to cancer.
