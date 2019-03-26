|
Hoffman, Doris Jean Died peacefully on March 23, 2019. She was born Doris Marshak on March 4, 1932 at Marshfield, WI. She graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1950. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Bertram Hoffman. She is survived by her brother Lewis (Leatrice) Marshak, niece Stefanie (Robert) Dorf and other great-nieces and nephews. Doris attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where she graduated as a medical technician. She was then employed at Deaconess Hospital and later as a teacher at Marquette University School of Dentistry. Doris had many hobbies, but her main one was knitting. As an accomplished knitter, she knit hundreds of items for children and donated them to various charities. She was also an exceptional needle pointer. Doris lived her last several years at St. John's on the Lake and will be missed by many of her friends both there and elsewhere. Graveside services 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee. Donations to Congregation Shalom or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019