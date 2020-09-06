Doris Jean Howard
Menomonee Falls - (nee Hird) Age 86. Passed away from natural causes on September 2, 2020 at her home in Menomonee Place Senior Living.
She was born on October 25, 1933 to Clarence Hird and Ida (nee Edge) Hird in Platteville, WI.
Doris married Vern Hubert Howard on June 21, 1958. Vern preceded her in death in 2001. They are survived by their three children George Hubert Howard (wife Jennifer, in the Seattle, Washington area), Glenn Robert Howard (wife JoAnne, in the San Antonio, Texas area) and Grace Ann Howard (wife Nina Jones, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin).
Doris graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville with a BA in teaching. She taught 3rd grade in the Wisconsin cities of Mayville, Watertown, and New Berlin. She was also a substitute teacher in Brookfield schools for many years.
In addition to her three children, Doris is survived by one grandchild, Emily Kate Pittman, daughter of George and Jennifer Howard, who is married to Jeff Pittman and has three children: Jack, Leo and Xavier, and lives in Seattle, WA.
Inurnment ceremony at Wisconsin Memorial Park will be live streamed. More information for this will be available through Harder Funeral Home of Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following charities: American Foundation for the Blind, Arthritis Foundation
, World Wildlife Fund.