Doris K. Derse

Derse, Doris K Passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Doris was born on April 8, 1924 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to the late Katherine (Becher) and John H. Schulz. She graduated from Washington High School, and married James F. Derse in August of 1944. She attended classes at Mrs. Brown's Business school and Marquette University. While raising her four children she was instrumental in establishing, along with her husband, the Jim Derse Sign Company, which grew into The Derse Company. She was a member of Westmoor Country Club, the Wisconsin Club, the PEO sisterhood, and the Florentine Opera Club. Survived by her daughters Diane (Richard) Dressler, Judith (Gerhart) Langenbach and son James (Barbara) Derse; Also, grandchildren Michelle Langenbach, Timothy Dressler, Jo Lenette Kapfhammer, Lisa Rader, Kristin Weitmann, Jami-Lyn Derse and Amanda Zellmer McCormack, plus 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10AM - 11:45AM. Memorial Service at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, WI 53913, or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
