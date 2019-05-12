|
Sese, Doris K Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 at the age of 101. Doris was born in Seattle, Washington but was a long time resident of Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masa, and her six sisters. Doris was a devoted mother to her son Daniel. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed listening to the radio, and kept up with current events. Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dorothy and Ardel Williams, and to Franciscan Place of Brookfield. Private family Services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019