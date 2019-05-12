Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Sese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris K. Sese

Notice Condolences Flowers

Doris K. Sese Notice
Sese, Doris K Passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 at the age of 101. Doris was born in Seattle, Washington but was a long time resident of Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masa, and her six sisters. Doris was a devoted mother to her son Daniel. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed listening to the radio, and kept up with current events. Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dorothy and Ardel Williams, and to Franciscan Place of Brookfield. Private family Services.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now