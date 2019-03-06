Services
Kappes, Doris Doris Jehn Kappes, a native of Wisconsin, age 66 died at her home February 22, 2019. Doris was an Acquisition Assistant for the College of William and Mary. She enjoyed the beach, reading, and St. Augustine. She is survived by her husband, D. B. Kappes, Jr., two daughters, Jennifer Sladky (Kevin), Angelene Chelluck (Chris), grandchildren Colton & Ashton Chelluck, brother, Robert Jehn (Oniko) three sisters Helen Klemm (Pete), Rosie "Teri" Schulits (Gene), and Cecelia Schmitz. At her request services will be private. To honor Doris's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guestbook. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Virginia.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
