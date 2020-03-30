|
|
Doris L. House
Menomonee Falls - (Née Glaske) Reunited with her beloved husband of 53 years, Kenneth, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Cherished mother of Kevin House (Jennifer Paskiewicz) and Kelley (Cathy) House. Proud grandmother of Travis and Brianna. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Doris loved playing and watching Travis and Brianna when they were little, she was an awesome Grandma. Doris grew up on a farm in Coloma, Wisconsin with her 4 siblings. Doris worked at Hancock Fabrics in Waukesha for many years. Doris also liked doing ceramics, crocheting and many other crafts. She liked reading and crossword puzzles, cooking and baking. Doris was a gifted seamstress who tirelessly shared her talents with Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls and Luther Manor.
Doris was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Menomonee falls where she attended services with her family.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family hopes to have a family get together at a later date to celebrate "Mom's" life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020