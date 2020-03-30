Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris House
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. House

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris L. House Notice
Doris L. House

Menomonee Falls - (Née Glaske) Reunited with her beloved husband of 53 years, Kenneth, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Cherished mother of Kevin House (Jennifer Paskiewicz) and Kelley (Cathy) House. Proud grandmother of Travis and Brianna. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Doris loved playing and watching Travis and Brianna when they were little, she was an awesome Grandma. Doris grew up on a farm in Coloma, Wisconsin with her 4 siblings. Doris worked at Hancock Fabrics in Waukesha for many years. Doris also liked doing ceramics, crocheting and many other crafts. She liked reading and crossword puzzles, cooking and baking. Doris was a gifted seamstress who tirelessly shared her talents with Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls and Luther Manor.

Doris was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Menomonee falls where she attended services with her family.

Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family hopes to have a family get together at a later date to celebrate "Mom's" life.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline