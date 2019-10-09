|
Doris L. (nee Reinhardt) Graf
At peace October 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Doris was preceded in death by her dear husband Robert in 2009. She was the loving mother of Kenneth (Susan) and Kevin (Regina) and the loving sister of Margie Sivula, all who survive. Doris was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long time resident of Hales Corners and a member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church. Doris enjoyed being a part of the Southwest Quilters Guild. Private burial: Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019