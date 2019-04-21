|
Reichert, Doris Lorraine (Nee Puerner) Resident of West Allis, passed to Eternal Life Friday, April 19, 2019. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald Reichert. Dear mother of Donna Ryskey, Dale (Kathy) Reichert, Diane Reichert and Daniel Reichert. Loving grandmother of Michael (Christine) Ryskey, Kimberly (Michael) Dautzenberg, Douglas Ryskey, Karie (Tony) Wheatley, Andrew (April) Reichert and Joshua (Denise) Reichert. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church (77th and National Ave.) 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019