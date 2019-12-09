Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
APOSTLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
1509 S. 76th St.
West Allis, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
APOSTLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
1509 S. 76th St.
West Allis, WI
Doris M. Jackson

Doris M. Jackson Notice
Doris M. Jackson

New Berlin - (Nee Lehfeldt), Passed away peacefully December 8, 2019, age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Jackson. Loving mother of William Jackson and Lynda (John) Yanny. Grandmother of Jason (Melinda) Sutyla, David Yanny and Grace Yanny. Also other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother Ralph (Lois) Lehfeldt.

Visiation Friday December 13, from 11 AM - 12:45 PM at APOSTLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1509 S. 76th St., West Allis, with Funeral Service at 1 PM. If desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
