|
|
Doris M. Powell
Age 95, passed from this earthly life to her heavenly home on February 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Robert and son Dennis. Dearly loved mother of Cheryl (Timothy) Albers, Mark (Beth), Diane (Dennis) Peterson, Charles (Ruth), Jeffrey (Jan), and James. Beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren.
Funeral service at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, February 7. Visitation from 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM.
Memorials appreciated to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Foundation, Mt. Calvary Altar Guild, or Mt. Calvary Missions Society at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2862 N. 53rd St., Milwaukee, WI 53210.
Please see Harder Funeral Home website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020