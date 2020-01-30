|
Doris M. Rich
New Berlin - (Née LaPlant) Found peace on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Marion "Frank" for 65 years. Loving mother of Randall and Brian (Heidi). Proud grandma of Sophie Mina. Dear sister of Don LaPlant. Doris is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Eugene, Floyd, Joyce, Ellen, Joe and Bob.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 5:00 PM, until time of service at 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Private interment Highland Memorial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020