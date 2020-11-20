Doris M. RichardsonPassed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Ralph for 62 years. Loving mother of Lynn (David) Kapanke and Kevin (Minna) Richardson. Dear grandma ofNathaniel Kapanke, Benjamin and Annika Richardson. Sister of Ila Liske and sister in law to Myrna Felsing. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Todd.A visitation will be held on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at WOODLAWN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2217 S. 99th St. West Allis from 10am-12pm with a Funeral Service 12pm. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Lutheran Church appreciated. Doris loved her children, grandchildren, cooking, traveling and attending church.