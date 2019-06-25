|
|
Renshaw, Doris Marie Doris Marie Renshaw, age 71, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at The Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. She was born on August 22, 1947, the daughter of Oswald and Martha (Heinrich) Donath. She was a graduate of Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. She attended MATC-Milwaukee where she received her degree in nursing. Doris then became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the New Glarus Home for many years. She also worked for Road America Flag in Plymouth as a corner worker and most recently she was working at Swiss Colony part time. Doris was a member of Grace Church in New Glarus. She is survived by her sons, Bryant (Kim) Hill and Aaron (Kim) Hill both of Green Bay; sister, Rita (Peter) Ludyjan of Waukesha; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and half-brother, Gordon Heinrich. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace Church in New Glarus with Pastor Roger Olsen officiating. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2019