Doris Marie Sucik
Doris Marie Sucik (Friday) peacefully died August 9, 2019 at her home, in Carlsbad, CA, with family by her side. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Raymond. Loving mother of: Raymond (Janie), Richard, Robert, Michael (Lynn), and Mary (Craig). Also blessed with 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and cherished family and friends.
Visitation from 10-11AM, with Rosary Service at 10AM, Saturday, November 9th, at Mother of Good Counsel Church, 6924 West Lisbon Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial to be held at Mission San Luis Rey, California.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019