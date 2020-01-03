Services
(nee Thies) Passed away peacefully and reunited with her husband, Harold on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Age 93. Preceded in death by her brother Frank (the late Mary Lou) Thies. Loving Mother of Linda (the late Chuck) Freedy, Judy (Pat) Lavin, Sharon (Darrell) Chapman, Harold Jr. "Howie" (Victoria) Kueker, Nancy (the late LeRoy) Bunch, and Barbara (Kurt) Wilke. Cherished Grandma of 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lucille (the late Stuart) Nerge. Doris will be missed by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, January 8 at HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH 11709 W. CLEVELAND AVE. WEST ALLIS, WI from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zilber family Hospice appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
