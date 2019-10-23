Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jim Dandy's
8900 S. 27th St
Doris May Loster

Doris May Loster Notice
Doris May Loster

Preceded in death by her husbands John "Gene" Ueberfluss and Frank Loster. Dear companion of Harvey Willms. Loving mother of Cindy (Mark) Willms. Step mother of Diane Thrasher-Staats, Richard (Maureen) Loster, and Marlene (George) Weiss. Sister of Nancy Darsnek and Joanne (J.R.) Kukowski. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2 from 10-11AM at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 11AM. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow, at Jim Dandy's, 8900 S. 27th St., from 12-3PM.

Memorials to the WI Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
