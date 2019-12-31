|
Doris (nee Gebhard) Mueller
West Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, December 29, 2019, age 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Dear mother of William (Leah Klapperich) Mueller, John (Meri-Jo) Mueller, Kathryn Mueller and Frances (Richard) Blend. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Brandon) Bossenbroek, Monica Mueller, John and Michael Mlynarski, Patrick (Olivia) Blend, Melanie (Felipe) Ensaldo and Hannah (Joseph Adams) Klapperich. Cherished great grandmother of Gus, Jack and Aurora. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Florian Parish (1210 S. 45th St.) 9:30 AM with Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Member of St. Florian Christian Women Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020