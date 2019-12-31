Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Gebhard) Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (Gebhard) Mueller Notice
Doris (nee Gebhard) Mueller

West Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, December 29, 2019, age 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Dear mother of William (Leah Klapperich) Mueller, John (Meri-Jo) Mueller, Kathryn Mueller and Frances (Richard) Blend. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Brandon) Bossenbroek, Monica Mueller, John and Michael Mlynarski, Patrick (Olivia) Blend, Melanie (Felipe) Ensaldo and Hannah (Joseph Adams) Klapperich. Cherished great grandmother of Gus, Jack and Aurora. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Florian Parish (1210 S. 45th St.) 9:30 AM with Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Member of St. Florian Christian Women Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline